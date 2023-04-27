Thrissur Pooram is an auspicious Malayalam festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kerala’s Thrissur. The annual Hindu temple festival is held at the Vadakkunnathan (Shiva) Temple in Thrissur every year on Pooram day, the day when the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam Calendar month of Medam. This is the largest and most famous of all poorams in India. This year, Thrissur Pooram 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 1. The Pooram Nakshathram will begin at 03:30 PM on April 30, 2023, and will end at 05:51 PM on May 1, 2023. Thrissur Pooram was the brainchild of Rama Varma Kunhjippilla Thampuran, famously known as Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of Cochin (1790–1805). Despite being a Hindu festival, this festival is attended by different sections of Kerala society. As we celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2023, here’s all you need to know about the important Malayalam festival. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Thrissur Pooram 2023 Date and Time

Thrissur Pooram 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 1. The Pooram Nakshathram will begin at 03:30 PM on April 30, 2023, and will end at 05:51 PM on May 1, 2023.

Thrissur Pooram Significance

Thrissur Pooram is considered one of the greatest gatherings in Asia. The festival plays an important place in tourism as it attracts a large number of tourists every year who enjoy the beauty and traditions of this pooram. Before the start of Thrissur Pooram, the largest temple festival in Kerala, was the one-day festival held at Arattupuzha, known as Arattupuzha Pooram. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

On this festival, various temples in and around Thrissur are invited with their deities to offer prayers and pay homage to Lord Vadakkunnathan (Shiva), the presiding deity of the Vadakkunnathan Temple. A grand procession is held at temple premises accompanied by the music of Chenda Melam and Pancha Vadyam. This Pooram festival is a good collection of over 50 elephants decorated with various golden ornaments.

