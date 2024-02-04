Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi is an important day observed by Vaishnavas, the followers of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious occasion of Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha according to the traditional lunar calendar. This year, Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2024. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:04 AM on June 02, 2024, and end at 02:41 AM on June 3, 2024. Parana means breaking the fast, and Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. The Parana time (fast breaking time) for Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi is on June 4 from 06:00 AM to 08:39 AM. As Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi 2024 date, timings and the significance of the day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi 2024 Date and Timings

Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, June 3.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 05:04 AM on June 02, 2024, and end at 02:41 AM on June 3, 2024.

Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi Significance

Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi holds significance as the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Observing fast on this Ekadashi is believed to bring prosperity and happiness to the lives of devotees. On the day of Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi, devotees engage in fasting, prayers, and devotional activities centred around Lord Vishnu to seek blessings and well-being from the deity. When Is Apara Ekadashi 2024?

Watch Video: Apara Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Observing Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi is believed to accumulate immense spiritual merit. Just as a dip in the holy Ganges or performing rituals for ancestors is considered auspicious, observing Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi is said to have a similar effect in cleansing one's soul.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).