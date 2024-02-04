Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi is an important fasting day observed by Vaishnavas, followers of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This typically occurs between February and March, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi falls on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The Parana time, when the fast is broken, is on March 8 from 06:52 AM to 09:15 AM. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 06:30 AM on March 6, 2024, and will end at 04:13 AM on March 7, 2024. Scroll down to learn more about Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi 2024 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi 2024 Date

Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi falls on Thursday, March 7, 2024

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 06:30 AM on March 6, 2024, and will end at 04:13 AM on March 7, 2024.

The Parana time, which is the fast breaking time, is on March 8 from 06:52 AM to 09:15 AM. When Is Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2024?

Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi Significance

Ekadashi is considered an auspicious day by the Hindus as they usually observe Vrat or fast on the day and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Since ancient times, fasting on Ekadashi has been followed to please and receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

Watch Video: Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Ekadashi fasting is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is said that following all the rituals religiously leads to good fortune and salvation. Ekadashi fasting also helps to build resilience and inner strength in a person.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).