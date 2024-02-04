Varuthini Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The day falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishakha, which corresponds to April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 is on Saturday, May 4. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:24 PM on May 3, 2024, and end at 08:38 PM on May 4, 2024. The Parana time will be May 5 from 06:08 AM to 08:43 AM. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment - 05:41 PM. Observing this, Ekadashi is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring happiness and prosperity with the blessings of Lord Vishnu. As Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 Date and Timings

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024 on Saturday, May 4.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 11:24 PM on May 3, 2024, and end at 08:38 PM on May 4, 2024.

Varuthini Ekadashi Significance

Varuthini Ekadashi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. The importance of Varuthini Ekadashi is mentioned in various Hindu scriptures, and it's regarded as an opportunity for spiritual growth and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu. When Is Kamada Ekadashi 2024?

Watch Video: Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

On the day of Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and perform prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is said that devotees fasting on this day get rid of their sins by worshipping Lord Vishnu. The fast typically begins on the preceding day (Dashami) and ends after the sunrise on Dwadashi (the twelfth day).

