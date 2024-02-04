Vijaya Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated with great devotion by Hindus across India. The fasting day is celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Phalguna. This usually corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vijaya Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Devotees observe a strict fast during the day and break it only the next day. Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2024 Date and Parana Time

Vijaya Ekadashi 2024 falls on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 06:30 AM on March 6, 2024, and end at 04:13 AM on March 7, 2024.

The Parana Time (breaking the fast time) is on March 7, from 02:01 PM to 04:23 PM. On Parana Day, the Hari Vasara End Moment is at 09:30 AM. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 06:30 AM on March 6, 2024, and end at 04:13 AM on March 7, 2024.

Vijaya Ekadashi Significance

The auspicious occasion of Vijaya Ekadashi holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. The term ‘Vijaya’ signifies victory, and this Ekadashi is believed to bring triumph and success to the lives of devotees who observe it with dedication and faith. When Is Jaya Ekadashi 2024?

Watch Video: Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Katha

On the day of Vijaya Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and engage in prayers and devotional rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that observing this fast with sincerity can wash away sins and help the devotees overcome obstacles and challenges.

