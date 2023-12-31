People around the world eagerly wait for the first sunrise of the New Year. It's an exciting time filled with hope and anticipation. Watching the sunrise marks the beginning of a fresh start, bringing joy and a sense of new beginnings for everyone. People gather with friends and family to cherish this special moment and mark the new year with happiness. In places like Samoa in the Pacific, the sun rises before any other country, making it one of the first spots to welcome the New Year. Hence, the first country to celebrate New Year's Day in 2024 is Samoa, a country in the central South Pacific Ocean, among the westernmost of the island countries of Polynesia. New Year's Eve 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Wishes Happy NYE As The Countdown to New Year 2024 Begins.

The First Country To Enter New Year 2024

Samoa is one of the first places on Earth to see the sunrise each day and is situated near the International Date Line. Therefore, Samoa and its neighbouring islands in the Pacific Ocean are among the first to welcome the New Year. Samoa, once known as the last place to see the sunset, is now the first place on the planet you can see the sunrise.

New Year 2024 will be welcomed by the easternmost island of Oceania first. The tiny Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati will welcome January 1, 10 am GMT or 3.30 pm IST on December 31. Following this, the New Year will be celebrated in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

The Last Country To Enter The Year 2024

The celebration of New Year rings across the world following its beginning and goes on well through New Year’s Day. However, the last country to welcome 2023 will be Baker Island, where midnight will strike at 5.50 pm IST. Marques Islands and American Samoa will welcome the New Year before Baker.

List of Countries to Enter First and Last Into New Year According to Indian Standard Time (IST)

On December 31 at 3:30 pm IST, Tonga Samoa and Christmas Island/ Kiribati will first ring in the New Year. Then at 3:45 pm in the Chatham Islands.

At 4:30 PM- New Zealand

At 5:30 PM- Russia

At 6:30 PM - Australia's Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara

At 7 PM-Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna

At 7:30 PM- Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagatna

At 8 PM - Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

At 8:30 PM - Japan and South Korea in Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud

At 9:30 PM - China and the Philippines

At 10:30 PM - Indonesia and Thailand

At 11 PM - Myanmar

At 11:30 PM - Bangladesh

At 11:45 PM - Nepal's Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan

At 12:00 AM - India and Sri Lanka

At 12:30 AM - January 1 IST Pakistan

At 1 AM - Afghanistan

Azerbaijan, Iran, Moscow, Greece, and Germany will follow this

At 5:30 AM IST, January 1, the United Kingdom will welcome the New Year

This will be followed by Brazil and Newfoundland

From 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM Indian time, Canada and followed by the USA will ring in the New Year

The Marquesas Islands and American Samoa will follow this, and in the end, at 5:50 PM Indian Time, the outlying Island - Baker Island, will ring in the New Year!

Due to the Earth’s rotation, different countries experience the sunrise and sunset at different times. Some places, like American Samoa, see the sunrise later than other countries, making it one of the last spots to welcome the New Year. Hence, the last country to celebrate New Year's Day is American Samoa. It is located just east of the International Date Line. American Samoa is a territory of the United States and is situated just west of Samoa. Hence, it is one of the last places on Earth to celebrate the New Year due to its proximity to the International Date Line.

