International Women's Day is a global celebration of women's achievements, progress, and contributions to society. Observed annually on March 8th, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for gender equality and women's rights. International Women's Day 2024 falls on Friday. Here is a collection of Happy Women’s Day 2024 greetings, International Women's Day images, International Women's Day quotes, International Women's Day 2024 wishes and International Women's Day GIFs you can download and share with all the lovely and wonderful ladies to wish them on this day.

Women's Day has its roots in the early 20th century, emerging from the labour movement and the struggle for women's suffrage. March is also declared as Women's History Month. The significance of Women's Day extends beyond just one day of recognition; it symbolises a movement that spans generations and continents. It's a day to honour the trailblazing women who have paved the way for progress in fields ranging from politics and science to arts and business. It's also a time to acknowledge the challenges that women continue to face globally, including gender-based violence, unequal pay, and limited access to education and healthcare.

In recent years, Women's Day has gained increased visibility and momentum, thanks in part to social media campaigns and grassroots movements. The #MeToo movement, for example, sparked a global conversation about sexual harassment and assault, shining a light on the pervasive nature of gender-based violence. Similarly, the #EachforEqual campaign has called for collective action to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, and forge a more gender-balanced world. As you observe International Women’s Day 2024, we at LatestLY. have curated a collection of messages you can download and share with all the lovely women around you to wish them on this day.

Happy Women's Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Women's Day! May You Get All the Support and Appreciation That You Deserve.

Happy Women's Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You My Love and Heartfelt Respect on This Special Day. A Very Happy Women's Day to You!

Happy Women's Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The World Needs More Working Women Like You To Empower Others and Lead the Way to Success. Happy Women's Day!

Happy Women's Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Women's Day to You All! Respect to You for Being the Unsung Heroes of Our Society!

Happy Women's Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Women's Day, Love! You Are Inspiring, Strong, Loving, and a Warrior. You Are Everything That This World Needs.

Happy Women's Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Always Keep Your Face Forward to the Sunshine With Pride and Dignity. Happy Women's Day 2024.

Women's Day serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience, strength, and solidarity of women everywhere. It inspires us to keep pushing for progress and never stop fighting for a more just and equitable world. Wishing everyone a Happy Women’s Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).