Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26. It commemorates the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution that prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. Ahead of Women's Equality Day 2020, we bring to you encouraging quotes to send for women to send fellow women. Share these messages uplifting and inspiring each other to grow and never let society mend their ways. You can also send Women's Equality Day 2020 wishes as WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Messages and SMS to greet women. Women's Equality Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Events of the Observance That Celebrate Rights & Freedom of Women.

While earlier Women's Equality Day was about voting rights, today the observance is about a lot more. It shows why equality is also about giving equal opportunities to women in different walks of life. The day talks about the issues women have to face just because of their gender. From domestic violence, suppression, discrimination, gender pay-gap, lesser education opportunities among others. To fight these societal issues, women need to be united and be the biggest support system for each other. These wishes are thoughtful words to motivate fellow women and rise up together to pave a way of freedom for the future generation. Go Topless Day 2020: Powerful Photos of Women Baring Breasts for Gender Equality From Previous Editions of Topless Day Rallies and Parades.

Women's Equality Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Women Are Like the Full Circle: They Have a Real Power to Create, Nurture and Transform!

Women's Equality Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: It Is Not Easy Being a Woman. You Have to Keep Fighting for Your Rights. You Have to Tell the World That You Are No Less. Warm Wishes on Women’s Equality Day to You.

Women's Equality Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Strong Women Are Impressive Because They’re Secure in the Unique Way They Were Made!

Women's Equality Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: A Strong Woman Always Knows That She Has a Lot of Good Things Inside: The Ability to Love and to Be Great, the Potential and Hope!

Women's Equality Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Are a Woman Then Constantly Have to Prove Your Worth in Every Sphere and Dimension. Be Confident and Keep Growing.

Women's Equality Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to greet people on occasion. You can download WhatsApp Stickers on women power, women equality and women empowerment form PlayStore and send the lovely ladies in your life. We wish you a Happy Women's Equality Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).