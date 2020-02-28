Women’s History Month 2020 Significance: Here’s Why March Is Selected to Highlight Women’s Contributions in Society

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

March is chosen to mark Women’s History Month. While we know the month associated with the significant observation of International Women’s Day, few know March is dedicated as Women’s History Month. Women’s History Month is marked to draw special attention to the remarkable ladies and their contributions to our society. So, why is March selected to highlight women’s contributions? Why is one whole month dedicated to women? What is the story behind this honour? In this article, we answer all of them. Find out the significance of observing Women’s History Month 2020. International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life.

What is Women’s History Month?

Women’s History Month is an annual declared month to highlight the contributions of women to global events in history and contemporary society. It is celebrated in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Why Do We Observe Women’s History Month?

In the United States, Women’s History Month traces its beginning to the first International Women’s Day celebration in 1911. It was during the 1960s when women began to question their invisibility and exclusion from the traditional history texts. The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women in California, in 1978, organised a week-long celebration of women’s contributions to culture, history and society with participants between class presentations, essays written and a parade in Santa Rosa. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

To appreciate women’s contributions to the society, public law was passed in the US Congress to establish Women’s History Week, starting March 7, 1982. It was not until 1987 that the entire March was dedicated to the females and their valuable contributions, thanks to the National Women’s History Project’s petitions. Ever since then, March is designated as Women’s History Month.

From remembering and appreciating Eleanor Roosevelt’s inspiring career, Maya Angelou’s vision and voice for justice, the fearless leaders of the women’s suffrage movements and thousands of exceptional examples today, we have come very far. Let us celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in developing our society. Happy Women’s History Month.