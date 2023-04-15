World Art Day is a celebration to promote the evolution of art over the years and is celebrated every year on April 15. The special day dedicated to arts was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019. Every year on this day, World Art Day celebrations help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society. The international celebration of the fine arts, which was declared by the International Association of Art (IAA), c Art has the potential to bring people together, to inspire, heal and share and hence this day is of great importance. As we celebrate World Art Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Get a List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

World Art Day 2023 Date and Theme

World Art Day is celebrated every year on April 15. The theme for this year's observance is "Art is good for the health."

World Art Day History

World Art Day raises awareness about the diversity of artistic expressions across the globe and highlights the contribution of art to sustainable development. The date April 15 was decided in honour of the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, as he was chosen as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood and multiculturalism, and art’s importance to other fields.

A proposal to celebrate this day on April 15 was put forward at the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art in Guadalajara. The first celebration of World Art Day was held in 2012. According to historical records, this proposal was sponsored by Bedri Baykam of Turkey and co-signed by several others like Rosa Maria Burillo Velasco of Mexico, Anne Pourny of France, Liu Dawei of China, Christos Symeonides of Cyprus, Anders Liden of Sweden, Kan Irie of Japan, Pavel Kral of Slovakia, Dev Chooramun of Mauritius, and Hilde Rognskog of Norway. It was accepted unanimously by the General Assembly.

World Art Day Significance

Art plays a vital role in sharing knowledge and encouraging dialogue among people. It has the power to nurture creativity, innovation and cultural diversity. World Art Day is a perfect opportunity for people to understand that art can unite and connect us even in the most difficult of circumstances. On World Art Day, various activities such as debates, conferences, workshops, cultural events and presentations or exhibitions are held to promote the importance of art in our lives.

