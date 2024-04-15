Every year, World Art Day is celebrated on April 15 to promote creative activities worldwide and highlight the importance of art in society. The international celebration of fine arts was established by the International Association of Art (IAA/AIAP), a UNESCO partner NGO, to celebrate the diversity and richness of artistic expression across cultures and generations. The date was decided in honour of Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian polymath's birthday. World Art Day, a celebration to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art, was proclaimed at the 40th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 2019. Art nurtures creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity for all people across the globe. It also plays an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity and dialogue. In this article, let’s learn more about World Art Day 2024 date, its history and significance, and more. Birthday Special: Leonardo da Vinci, the Apex of Human Genius, Inspires Us Even Years Since His Birth.

World Art Day 2024 Date

World Art Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, April 15.

World Art Day History

The first celebration of World Art Day was held in 2012 and was supported by all IAA national committees and 150 artists, including those of France, Sweden, Slovakia, South Africa, Cyprus and Venezuela, but the intention of the event is universal. As per historical records, a proposal was put forward at the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art in Guadalajara to declare April 15 as World Art Day. This proposal was sponsored by Bedri Baykam of Turkey and co-signed by Rosa Maria Burillo Velasco of Mexico, Anne Pourny of France, Liu Dawei of China, Christos Symeonides of Cyprus, Anders Liden of Sweden, Kan Irie of Japan, Pavel Kral of Slovakia, Dev Chooramun of Mauritius, and Hilde Rognskog of Norway. Quotes on Art to Create Awareness on the Beauty of Creative Art Forms.

The proposal was accepted unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly. The date was decided in honour of the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci. Da Vinci was chosen as a symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, brotherhood and multiculturalism as well as art’s importance to other fields.

World Art Day Significance

World Art Day helps reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourages greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlights the contribution of artists to sustainable development. It is also an occasion to shine a light on arts education in schools, as culture can pave the way for inclusive and equitable education.

