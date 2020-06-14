World Blood Donor Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: Share These Sayings and Slogans to Motivate Everyone For Generous Act of Blood Donation

Blood donation is known to be the simple act of humanity that can save multiple lives and takes very little efforts. However, many people still shy away from this common and healthy practice, which can actually help you as well. Every year, WHO celebrated World Blood Donor Day on June 14. World Blood Donor Day 2020 celebration is especially important, as we continue to battle the global pandemic, the need for more people to come out and donate blood. In order to do this, the WHO motivates people to share quotes on blood donations, pushing people to know the benefits of blood donation, and begin conversations on this subject. World Blood Donor Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Day That Encourages Blood Donation.

One of the eight official global public health campaigns marked by the World Health Organization, World Blood Donor Day celebrations help motivate more and more people to donate their blood. Donation of blood not only saves other people’s lives but is a practice that can actually help your body as well. Various doctors and researchers have highlighted the many personal benefits of the donations, including reducing the risk of cancer, preserving cardiovascular health among others.

Every year, the celebration of World Blood Donor Day has a dedicated theme, and the theme for World Blood Donor Day 2020 is ‘Safe blood saves lives.’ World Blood Donor Day marks the birthday anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, the well-known biologist who distinguished the main blood groups. As we celebrate World Blood Donor Day 2020 here are some quotes and messages on blood donation that you can share with your friends and family. Are You Putting Yourself at A Risk of COVID-19 By Donating Blood in A Hospital-Setting? Here's How to Donate Blood Safely During the Pandemic!

Blood-donation (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: Donate your blood for a reason, let the reason be life.

Quote Reads: It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving.

Quote Reads: A single pint can save three lives, a single gesture can create a million smiles.

Blood donor Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: Every blood donor is a lifesaver.

Quote Reads: It takes 15 mins to save a life – Donate Blood.

Quote Reads: Blood donation is the real act of humanity.

In addition to World Blood Donor Day celebration, the seven other public health campaigns are World Health Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunization Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Hepatitis Day, and World AIDS Day. We hope that this World Blood Donor Day, you are motivated to take the step and donate blood. It does save lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).