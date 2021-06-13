World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14. The day raises awareness about the need for safe blood and of the critical contribution of voluntary blood donors as a lifesaving gift. A blood service that gives patients access to safe blood is a key component of an effective health system. How to Donate Blood and Save a Life.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Date:

Every year, World Blood Donor Day has a different theme in recognition of selfless citizens who donate blood for people unknown to them. For 2021, the theme is “Give blood and keep the world beating”. The message highlights the "essential contribution blood donors make to keeping the world pulsating by saving lives and improving others’ health. It reinforces the global call for more people all over the world to donate blood regularly and contribute to better health," according to the World Health Organisation website.

Host for World Blood Donor Day 2021 Events:

According to WHO, Italy will host 2021 World Blood Donor Day through its National Blood Centre (NBC). The global event will be held in Rome on June 14.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Significance and History:

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on the birth anniversary of Austrian biologist Karl Landsteiner on June 14, 1868. Landsteiner was awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize for Physiology for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. World Blood Donor Day motivates people to donate their blood and help people in need.

We can celebrate this day by donating blood. You can also spread awareness of this day by sharing a post on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Your involvement and support will help to ensure greater impact for World Blood Donor Day 2021, increasing recognition worldwide that giving blood is a life-saving act of solidarity and that services providing safe blood and blood products are an essential element of every health care system. Participation of interested partners is welcome at all levels to make World Blood Donor Day 2021 a global success," WHO says.

