World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 every year. It is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of safe blood donation and to acknowledge and appreciate voluntary unpaid blood donors for their life-saving contributions. This Delhi Man Walked 13,400 Km Across India in 17 Months Urging People to Donate Blood.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated June 14 as World Blood Donor Day to honour the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian biologist and physician who discovered the ABO blood group system. This system is crucial in blood transfusion procedures as it ensures compatibility between donors and recipients. As you observe World Blood Donor Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of slogans and quotes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to encourage them to donate blood on this day. Myths & Facts About Blood Donation That You Should Know Of.

The primary goal of World Blood Donor Day is to promote regular blood donations to ensure a sufficient and safe blood supply for patients in need. The day emphasizes the need for voluntary unpaid donors as they are the safest and most reliable source of blood. It also seeks to debunk common myths and misconceptions about blood donation and encourage more people to become regular donors. Here is a wide range collection of slogans and quotes that you can download and send to one and all to encourage them to donate blood on World Blood Donor Day 2023. World Blood Donor Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Global Event.

Various organizations, including national health services, blood banks, and non-governmental organizations, participate in World Blood Donor Day by organizing awareness campaigns, donor recruitment drives, and blood donation events. These activities aim to educate the public about the importance of blood donation, dispel fears and misconceptions, and encourage individuals to donate blood regularly.

