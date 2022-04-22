World Book and Copyright Day is an annual event that goes by names like World Book Day or International Day of the Book. The day is marked every year to celebrate and promote the enjoyment of reading books. If you are a bibliophile and love to read, then this occasion is the best time to share and explore new books. Books are seen as windows into the diversity of cultures, and new ideas and are used to exhibit dialogue. World Book and Copyright Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, the 23rd of April across the world to promote the benefits of writing books, reading, translating, publishing and copyright. The yearly event is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). From Raseedi Ticket to the Namesake; 5 Interesting Books by Indian Authors That Will Captivate the Restless Reader in You!

World Book and Copyright Day 2022 Theme

The prime idea behind the International Day of the Book is to spread the joy and pleasure of reading. With that in mind, this year's theme for the event is " Read, so you never feel low". The intention is to broaden the reading bandwagon and recognize the scope of books.

History & Significance Of World Book and Copyright Day

World Book Day is organised every year by UNESCO and was first celebrated on April 23, 1995. UNESCO has selected the date 23rd of April as World Book and Copyright Day to pay respect to renowned literary personalities including William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega who died on this day. But, the original idea was conceived in the year 1922 by Spanish writer Vicente Clavel Andres as a way to honour and remember the author Miguel de Cervantes.

UNESCO and international organizations represent the three major sectors of the book industry at the event which are- publishers, booksellers and libraries. Moreover, each year on the day of World Book Day a poster is designed and distributed around the globe. The poster features pictures that are designed to inspire and push people, particularly children, to read books and appreciate and understand literature. There is also a logo for World Book and Copyright Day that has a circle, representing the world, and two books, one of which is open.

