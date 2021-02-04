World Cancer Day 2021 is on February 4. Every year, the day is marked to raise awareness of cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. On this day, we are reminded how so many people are suffering from this disease. Among these individuals are some of many famous faces too. Their stories about battling cancer is staggering and inspiring at the same time. It may not be easy to honour World Cancer Day 2021, and finding the right words can be a challenge too. As we mark this global event, we bring you World Cancer Day 2021 quotes and HD images. These ten inspiring sayings from cancer survivors will help you spread hope among those who are a victim of this disease and raise awareness.

World Cancer Day was established with a prime goal to significantly reduce the illness and death caused by cancer. The day is also an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer. World Cancer Day is observed by the United Nations and it also targets misinformation, raises awareness and reduces stigma. Numerous initiatives are run across the world to show support for those affected by cancer. You can also honour this day, by sharing powerful and inspiring World Cancer Day 2021 quotes and HD images to spread hope.

World Cancer Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Pancreatic Cancer Is Another Speed Bump Thrown Our Way in the Road of Life. We May Slow Down but We Do Not Stop Living Our Daily Lives.” – Michael

“You Beat Cancer by How You Live, Why You Live and in the Manner in Which You Live.” – Stuart Scott

“Every Day Is a Chance to Create a Memory and to Love a Little More.” — Jessi Hooks

World Cancer Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“You Can Achieve Anything You Set Your Mind to.” – Jimmy

“All We’ve Got Is Hope, and We Hang On to That Every Single Day.” – Caleb Scott

World Cancer Day 2021 Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

“We Have Two Options, Medically and Emotionally: Give Up or Fight Like Hell.” Lance Armstrong

“Cancer Is Only Going to Be a Chapter in Your Life, Not the Whole Story” – Joe Wasser by Jennifer

“Don’t Give Up. Every Day Is Worth It.” — Hashmat Effendi

World Cancer Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“More Than 10 Million Americans Are Living With Cancer, and They Demonstrate the Ever-Increasing Possibility of Living Beyond Cancer.” Sheryl Crow

“Cancer Doesn’t Have to Define You.” — Nelda Blair

World Cancer Day on February 4 is a platform to raise awareness of the disease, talk about the importance of early detection and send inspiring messages of hope and encouragement. Observe this day by sharing the above quotes and make the cancer journey, a little more hopeful.

