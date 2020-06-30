Nobody says no to chocolates, white, plain or dark, people of every age love chocolates. And do you need any reason to simply gorge on your favourite? Then World Chocolate Day is approaching soon. Every year, July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day. Now there are different dates in which this day is observed country-wise. But some say the observance on July 7 indicated the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550. While it is still a week away, how about creating some excitement for it already? So we have got you Happy Chocolate Day 2020 messages and quotes to send your loved ones. You can download these images for free and send to everyone or share on your social media profiles.

A popular observance of Chocolate Day is also marked in Valentine's Week every year on February 9. Chocolate comes from tropical cacao trees. The tree seeds are fermented in different ways to develop a flavour. And today, chocolate flavour is among the favourite for many, be it cakes or ice-cream. On this day, you can also send chocolates virtually by using Chocolate Day messages, HD images, wallpapers and sharing quotes and wishes of Happy World Chocolate Day 2020. Some people also share Chocolate Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and we have got you some of that too. We get you a collection of Happy Chocolate Day HD images, wishes, greetings and messages. From Healthy Heart to Cholesterol Control, Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Chocolates.

World Chocolate day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message Reads: “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” ― Charles M. Schulz

World Chocolate day images (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message Reads: The most special gift to make or feel someone special is to give them their favorite chocolates. Happy chocolate day!

Chocolate day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message Reads: Nothing can express happiness other than chocolate. Sending you all happiness this World Chocolate Day!

Message Reads: These chocolates are for the amazing person in the world who is an important part of my life & whose happiness is all that matters to me. Happy World Chocolate Day!

Chocolate GIFs

Chocolate WhatsApp Stickers

Head to the Play Store and search for Chocolate Day stickers. Check your favourite pack and download for free.

We hope the above collection of Chocolate quotes, images and wishes help you to send across your messages full of sweetness to your friends. We also wish you all Happy World Chocolate Day 2020!

