World Civil Defence Day 2024 will be marked on March 1. This annual commemoration celebrates the civil defence forces across the world that are dedicated to making the world a safer and better place for people. The commemoration of World Civil Defence Day is focused on raising awareness about the importance of civil defence measures in protecting people and their property from natural disasters, accidents, and other emergencies. As we prepare to celebrate World Civil Defence Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this observance: World Civil Defence Day 2024 theme and how to celebrate World Civil Defence Day. March 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

When is World Civil Defence Day 2024?

World Civil Defence Day 2024 will be marked on March 1. This annual celebration was first observed in the year 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO). The commemoration is focused on raising awareness about the hardships that people in the Civil Defence services endure and the lives they lead, and encouraging people to appreciate and celebrate these people.

World Civil Defence Day 2024 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Civil Defence Day is focused on raising awareness about the role of people in Civil Defence to protect and safeguard people as well as the journey they embark on. World Civil Defence Day 2024 theme will be Honor Heroes and Promote Safety Skills. The observance of this annual event with a dedicated theme helps us to ensure that conversations and communications are streamlined.

World Civil Defence Day highlights the importance of civil defence measures undertaken in protecting people and communities from emergencies. The commemoration is focused on discussing the history of the Civil Defence Services across the world, their role and necessity, as well as the evolution that ideally should be going through in the ever-changing time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 08:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).