World Day Against Child Labour is observed every year on June 12. The day aims to educate people and encourage them to take action against child labour. More than ever now is the time when there is an urgent need for all of us to contribute to bringing solutions to problems related to children, and child labour is the most visible of these problems. As we observe World Day Against Child Labour 2023, here are a few World Day Against Child Labour 2023 quotes, World Day Against Child Labour messages, World Day Against Child Labour images and HD wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers to share with your family and friends. Himachal Pradesh Assembly To Hold ‘Baal Satra’ To Mark World Day Against Child Labour.

The theme for World Day Against Child Labour 2023 is ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour!’. World Day Against Child Labour calls for collective action and reassures the fact that child labour can be eliminated if the root causes are addressed. You can also download these World Day Against Child Labour pics and share them as images to raise awareness about eliminating child labour.

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Quotes and Images

Quotes on Child Labour (File Image)

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Quotes and Images

Quotes on Child Labour (File Image)

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Quotes and Images

Quotes on Child Labour (File Image)

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Quotes and Images

Quotes on Child Labour (File Image)

World Day Against Child Labour 2023 Quotes and Images

Quotes on Child Labour (File Image)

World Day Against Child Labour is a perfect opportunity for people of the world to stay committed to eliminating child labour. According to UN data, the world has been making steady progress in reducing child labour since 2000. Despite several efforts, today, there are 160 million children who are still engaged in child labour. The aim of eliminating child labour can be achieved when will and determination come together and provide momentum for efforts to be accelerated in a situation of great urgency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2023 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).