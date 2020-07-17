World Day for International Justice is observed on July 17 to celebrate justice and the concept of criminal justice. July 17 was when the treaty that created the International Criminal Court was adopted. On International Justice Day 2020, spread the importance of justice and let people know why in today's age and time, justice will help the society move ahead paving way for a better future. And as we celebrate Day of International Criminal Justice 2020, we bring to quotes on justice by influential people on the topic. It tells the need for a future where justice should be its salient feature. World Day of Social Justice 2020: Powerful Quotes to Share on The Day That Highlights Importance of Human Rights.

On June 1, 2010, the Assembly of State Parties decided to celebrate 17 July as the Day of International Criminal Justice at the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala, Uganda. International Criminal Court (ICC) came into being when several states adopted a statute in Rome known as the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Every year, people host events promoting international criminal justice, especially support for the International Criminal Court. While this year events promoting justice can't be held widely due to COVID-19 pandemic, you can share these quotes and spread awareness on its vital role.

Quote Reads: "Never Forget That Justice Is What Love Looks Like in Public." Cornel West

Quote Reads: "True Peace Is Not Merely the Absence of War, It Is the Presence of Justice." Jane Addams

Quote Reads: "Delay of Justice Is Injustice." Walter Savage Landor

Quote Reads: "Justice Will Not Be Served Until Those Who Are Unaffected Are As Outraged as Those Who Are." Benjamin Franklin

Quote Reads: "Justice Is Truth in Action." Benjamin Disraeli

The day also highlights serious issues and the need to protect people from various such problems. The day also tells people to spread peace, security and well being of the nation. We wish you a Happy World Day for International Justice!

