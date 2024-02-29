World Day of Prayer 2024 will be marked on March 1. This annual commemoration is an initiative by the ecumenical Christian laywomen that is run under the motto "Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action." World Day of Prayer varies yearly as it is marked on the first Friday of March. The commemoration of World Day of Prayer is mainly focused on bringing together women across races and ethnicities to pray together, form a fellowship and build a community they can rely on. As we prepare to mark World Day of Prayer 2024, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate World Day of Prayer 2024, and more. March 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

When is World Day of Prayer 2024?

World Day of Prayer is celebrated every year on the first Friday in the month of March. World Day of Prayer 2024 will, therefore, be marked on March 1. The celebration is an international ecumenical Christian lay women's initiative focused on building a strong community of women of faith across all races and locations worldwide.

World Day of Prayer 2024 Theme

Every year, the commemoration of World Day of Prayer follows a dedicated theme that helps them to have more organised conversations and educate themselves better. This year's theme is “I beg you, bear with one another in love”.

World Day of Prayer 2024 Writer Country

Palestine is the writer country. For the next two years, 2025 and 2026, it will be Cook Islands and Nigeria.

Significance of World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer was initiated by the ecumenical Christian women. Ecumenism is the concept and principle that Christians who belong to different Christian denominations should work together to develop closer relationships among their churches and promote Christian unity. The observance, which was first started in 1887 in the US as The Women's World Day of Prayer - has been a way to bring practising Christian women around the world together and build a feeling of fellowship and community amongst them. The observances were started by Mary Ellen Fairchild James, wife of Darwin Rush James from Brooklyn, New York, who called for a day of prayer for home missions, and Methodist women called for a week of prayer and self-denial for foreign missions.

The main goal of World Day of Prayer is to understand, embrace, and learn about other countries, their cultures, and practices by looking at them through the lens of other Chrisitan women. The celebration is usually filled with special events organized at local churches that help them achieve their goal.

