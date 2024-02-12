World Day of the Sick is a Catholic observance which is marked every year on February 11. The day was established to encourage Catholic Christians to pray for those who are sick and suffering. The International Day was established by Pope John Paul II in 1992 as a day for believers to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses. It also recognizes the important role of caregivers and healthcare workers. The day is an important opportunity for people to reflect on caring for those who are sick as well as those who provide care to them. As World Day of the Sick 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: Get Full List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Day of the Sick 2024 Date

World Day of the Sick 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, February 11.

World Day of the Sick History

As per historical records, Pope John Paul II decided to create the World Day of the Sick after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease as early as 1991. He established this day one year after his diagnosis. The pope had written a great deal on the topic of suffering and believed that it was very much a salvific and redeeming process through Christ, as he indicated in his apostolic letter Salvifici Doloris. The Pope chose the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes for the date of the observance because many pilgrims and visitors to Lourdes, France, have been reported to have been healed at the Marian Sanctuary there through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin. The pope also venerated the sanctuary of Harissa in Lebanon.

World Day of the Sick Significance

World Day of the Sick serves as a reminder of the duty of people to care for the sick and to offer support and solidarity to those who are suffering. The day also serves as a reminder of the Christian duty to show compassion and solidarity with the sick and suffering. On this day, various events and initiatives are organized around the world in churches like masses, prayer services, and community outreach programs aimed at supporting those who are ill and promoting health and well-being for all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).