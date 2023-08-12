World Elephant Day is an annual global event dedicated to raising awareness about the conservation and well-being of elephants. It is observed on August 12 each year. The day was first established in 2011 by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark in collaboration with organizations and individuals committed to protecting elephants and their habitats. Elephant Population Up by 346 in Karnataka, Says Forest Minister.

The primary goal of World Elephant Day is to spread awareness about the various challenges that elephants face, such as habitat loss, poaching for their ivory, human-elephant conflict, and captivity-related issues. As you observe World Elephant Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together some popular and heart-warming videos of cute baby elephants that you can watch on this day.

Cute Elephant Video:

A solitary and disoriented baby elephant was discovered, separated from its herd. Swiftly, wildlife officers transported the young elephant to a secure location at their facility, ensuring its well-being. The dedicated officers diligently searched for the herd, demonstrating their commitment to reuniting the family. Take a moment to appreciate this heart-warming footage of the charming and modest baby elephant as it indulges in nourishing milk and playfully vocalizes its desire for more. Viral Videos of Cute and Aww-Dorable Elephants Will Make You Say 'Elephantastic'.

Watch Baby Elephant Videos:

Observe the delightful outcome when the playful young elephant, Brazos, chooses to take a dip in a kiddie pool.

Baby Elephant Disco Video:

Baby Elephant Masters Trunk Skills: Exploring the intriguing world of its trunk, this young elephant playfully experiments with various movements, gradually mastering its usage.

Watch Video Here:

Little Cecil has a great time playing with the birds. A cute baby elephant trying to play with his mother is one of the cutest videos online.

Watch Video Here:

World Elephant Day aims to promote the importance of elephant conservation and encourage efforts to ensure their survival for future generations. Numerous events, activities, and campaigns occur worldwide on World Elephant Day, including educational programs, public awareness campaigns, and fundraising initiatives.

