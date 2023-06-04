The day to appreciate mother nature is here; June 5, which is globally celebrated as World Environment Day to spread awareness for the protection of our environment. While every day, we should remind ourselves how important nature is; the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment has come up with this day which led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The aim is “encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.” Since then, World Environment Day has been celebrated by individuals worldwide. As you gear up for this day, here we bring you a few World Environment Day quotes, wishes and GIF images which are handy so that you can share them with your near ones through WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS. World Environment Day 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt – Celebs Who Are Doing Their Bit to Save Mother Earth.

Every year, different government and non-government organisations create a theme to celebrate World Environment Day. The theme for World Environment Day 2023 is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ with a focus on finding solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. People are welcome to explore sustainable alternatives and reduce the excessive use of single-use plastic that is a threat to the oceans, marine lives and human health. While you take ownership to protect the environment and engage in various activities, below are some quotes, greetings and GIF images to wish your friends and family on World Environment Day 2023.

GIF Message Reads: “Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.” –John Ruskin

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us take a pledge to make our environment healthier and greener. Happy World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” — Lady Bird Johnson

GIF Message Reads: God has gifted us with Mother Nature who nourishes us at every point…. And the responsibility of saving her lies on all of our shoulders. Happy World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” — Albert Einstein

GIF Message Reads: Planting more and more trees is one of the best ways to make the world a healthier place to live and save the environment. Happy World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A small step to save the earth in your hands, do just one small thing today. Happy World Environment Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the peace of nature flow in your life. Happy World Environment Day

GIF Message Reads: We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Happy World Environment Day.

