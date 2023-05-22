Every year, World Goth Day is celebrated annually on May 22 to inform people around the world about Goth’s presence and celebrate the sub-cultural aspects of the Goth subculture. The Official World Goth Day site defines World Goth Day as a day where the goth scene gets to celebrate its own being and an opportunity to make its presence known to the rest of the world.’ World Goth Day originated in the United Kingdom in 2009, initially as Goth Day. Several events, including goth parties, art shows, and concerts, are popular events that are celebrated on this day. Scroll down to learn more about the World Goth Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more. BrahMos Missile With Indigenous Seeker and Booster Successfully Launched by Indian Navy (See Pics).

World Goth Day 2023 Date

World Goth Day will be celebrated on Monday, May 22

World Goth Day History

World Goth Day originated in the United Kingdom in 2009. The day was initially celebrated as Goth Day. UK-based Goth DJ 'Lee Meadows' had suggested the idea of initiating a 'Goth Day' in a blog and got a positive response to it. In 2010, he and London-based Goth DJ 'Martin Oldgoth' decided to take the concept globally and create an environment of positivity and unity within the Goth community. Soon after, an official website and social media presence were created with the aim of promoting the idea of a 'World Goth Day', which was to be celebrated on May 22 every year.

World Goth Day Significance

World Goth Day celebrates the sub-cultural aspects of the Goth subculture across the world. Several aspects of the culture, like fashion, music, and art, are celebrated on this day by means of fashion shows, art exhibitions, and music performances. Usually, in the UK, when you come across a person with pale skin with dark clothing, you might associate them with the Gothic subculture, also termed as ‘goth’. This subculture began in England in the 1980s. Gothic styles have further progressed in the entertainment industry, with movies and music in the gothic genre.

