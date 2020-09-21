World Gratitude Day is observed on September 21 to celebrate the broad meaning of gratitude in a variety of ways. The observance has been designed to tell the world about the importance of gratitude. Being thankful helps in many ways and has many emotional and physical benefits too. A thankful heart also helps to boost your immune system, lower stress levels and improve sleep by being thankful. As we observe World Gratitude Day 2020 and HD Images to share on the observance. A little bit of gratitude can take you a long way, so ensure you show your gratitude to people and what they have done for you. You can share these messages through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. World Physical Therapy Day 2020 Messages and Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers and Quotes on Gratitude to Thank Your Physiotherapists.

World Gratitude Day celebration started in 1965 in Hawaii during an international gathering when it was decided that it is a good idea to have one day per year to formally express gratitude and appreciation for all things you are being bestowed with. Following the gathering, Gratitude Day came to be observed on September 21, 1966. Meanwhile, send these thoughtful quotes to your loved ones and let them know what you mean to them.

Quote Reads: “At Times, Our Own Light Goes Out and Is Rekindled by a Spark From Another Person. Each of Us Has Cause to Think With Deep Gratitude of Those Who Have Lighted the Flame Within Us.” – Albert Schweitzer

Quote Reads: “Gratitude Is When Memory Is Stored in the Heart and Not in the Mind.” – Lionel Hampton

“Gratitude Makes Sense of Our Past, Brings Peace for Today, and Creates a Vision for Tomorrow.” – Melody Beattie

“We Often Take for Granted the Very Things That Most Deserve Our Gratitude.” – Cynthia Ozick

“Gratitude Will Shift You to a Higher Frequency, and You Will Attract Much Better Things.” – Rhonda Byrne

The aim of the founders of Gratitude Day was to reflect on many things in life and to be grateful for it. It will not only make us happier and positively impact our well-being. There are different ways in which you can be thankful to people and things you have in your life. May you have a great World Gratitude Day!

