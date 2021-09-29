World Heart Day is celebrated every year on September 29. This annual observance plays a monumental role in raising awareness about the increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and heart ailments in general, talking about ways to take better care of our heart and ensuring that people are living a hearty and healthy life. The celebration of World Heart Day 2021 will be filled with various key events that talk about the impact that the stress and drastic changes of the past few years have had on our hearts and how it has affected our overall health. World Heart Day celebrations are usually focused on dedicated themes that help steer the conversations in decided directions. As we prepare to celebrate World Heart Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this event, World Heart Day 2021 theme, etc.

When is World Heart Day 2021?

World Heart Day will be celebrated on September 29 every year. This annual observance was first started in 1999 as a collaboration between World Heart Federation and World Health Organisations. Traditionally, World Heart Day was observed on the last Sunday in the month of September until 2011. However, in 2012, world leaders pledged to reduce the mortality rate of non-communicable diseases by 2025 and fixed the date of World Heart Day to be September 29. Ever since, this day has been dedicated to increasing awareness about early signs and symptoms of heart diseases that one must recognise, steps we can take to be healthier, etc.

World Heart Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Heart Day is focused on specific themes that help initiate conversations on familiar topics worldwide. The theme for World Heart Day 2021 is 'harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally.' On the occasion of World Heart Day 2021, the conferences and events are sure to talk about the role of digital health in making us all healthier.

Significance of World Heart Day 2021

The cases of heart-related ailments have been increasing at an alarming rate. From the increased stress in our lives to the unhealthy eating practices that most of us have and more, various key contributors lead to increased risk of heart-related ailments. And the celebration of World Heart Day aims to capture the essence of these challenges and guide people on the steps they can take to take better care of their hearts.

We hope that this World Heart Day, you do your bit to take better care of your heart. Be it turning towards becoming fit or switching to a healthier diet or just relooking at your critical care plans, or getting your annual checkups. Here's wishing everyone a Happy World Heart Day 2021!

