World Heart Day is celebrated worldwide on September 29 every year. The idea of observing this day was conceived by Antoni Byes De Luna, the president of the World Heart Federation from 1997-1999. The first World Heart Day was celebrated on September 24, 2000. Till 2011, it was observed on the last Sunday of September.

Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of death globally. Lack of exercise, smoking and a poor and unhealthy diet are the major reasons responsible for cardiovascular diseases. World Heart Day is observed to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and how they can be controlled. We, at LatestLY, have listed the five best foods that can help you keep a healthy heart and, thus, stay away from cardiovascular diseases. From Salmon to Pumpkin Seeds, Here Are 5 Foods to Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Disease.

1. Beans

Beans contain restrained starch, which according to some animal studies can improve heart health by decreasing triglycerides levels in blood and cholesterol. Eating beans also reduces blood pressure and inflammation, both of which are risk factors for heart disease.

2. Dark Chocolate

Good news for all chocolate lovers - dark chocolate can boost heart health due to the presence of antioxidants like flavonoids. But it's important to pick dark chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa so as to enjoy most of its benefits.

3. Leafy Greens

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale and collard greens are a great source of vitamin K which helps protect arteries. Green vegetables can also reduce blood pressure, decrease arterial stiffness and improve the function of cells lining the blood vessels as they contain dietary nitrates.

4. Berries

Enjoy your berries guilt-free as a snack or maybe add them to your dessert. They are rich in anthocyanins that protect against oxidative stress and inflammation which are major reasons for developing heart disease.

5. Walnuts

Many studies have found that eating walnuts regularly lowers the risk of heart disease. It could be because walnuts contain micronutrients like magnesium, copper and manganese which reduces LDL and total cholesterol.

Heart health can be taken care of with few changes in your lifestyle. Adding some healthy food habits is one of the components you can adopt in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This World Heart Day, pledge to add these food items to your diet so as to have a healthy heart.

