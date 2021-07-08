We all love to gorge on some delicious kebabs! There is a high chance that you have eaten a kebab one or several times in your lifetime. But for those who have not yet tasted one, kebab is basically mouth-watering food on a stick. The easy-to-make delicacy consists of grilled meat or veggies. Be it the exceptional seasonings or the smoky flavour, there is something special about kebabs. Snack lovers love to have kebabs on any given occasion. And every year, World Kebab Day is observed on July 9 to enjoy the incredible meal.

Kebabs have a vast history. However, it is believed that the delicious delicacy was mainly originated in Turkey as Turkish soldiers used to grill meats of hunted animals over open fires. And this idea had been supported by a Turkish script from 1377. After Turkey, kebab became popular in other parts of the Middle East. Later, several other countries across the world have created their own version of kebabs.

World Kebab Day gives an opportunity to food lovers to enjoy various types of kebabs. If you are also someone who loved to eat kebabs then you can also celebrate World Kebab Day 2021 on July 9 by preparing some scrumptious kebab meals. While clubbing with your friends on the special day you can enjoy doner kebab or seekh kebab and if you are a vegetarian then also don't worry as there are several types of vegetable kebabs available. To prepare vegetarian kebabs you can use tofu, veggies and cheese as a substitute for traditional meat. Now, let's take a look at some delicious types of kebabs which can satisfy your snack cravings attack.

Sesame Chicken Seekh Kebab

The addition of sesame seeds in the chicken Kebab enhances the taste and thus, it is extremely popular.

Chelow Kebab

Chelow kebab is the national food of Iran. So basically, it is an Irani dish with an Indian touch. Chelow kebabs are always served with butter rice; however, the dish is considered as a side dish.

Doner Kebab

Doner kebab is made of lamb’s meat and it is popular among food lovers due to its slow cooking style.

Rajma Ke Kebab

So, if you are fond of rajma chawal then you must try this kebab. This kebab is fantastic in taste and can be prepared in no time.

Hara Masala Kebab

The recipe for this kebab is very easy and it is extremely special for all vegetarians. This can be made with any green vegetables available in your fridge or kitchen.

Now, we hope you will be able to prepare these kebabs at your home by go through some YouTube recipes videos. And to celebrate World Kebab Day 2021, you must prepare or enjoy any of these above-mentioned kebabs and you will thanks us later!

