World Metrology Day is an annual event occurring on May 20 celebrating the International System of Units. On this day in 1875, the Metre Convention was signed by which the International Bureau of Weights and Measures was formed. Metrology is a study of measurement. The World Metrology Day 2021 falls on Thursday.

World Metrology Day 2021 Theme and Significance:

Every year, World Metrology Day has a different theme. For 2021, the theme is "Measurement for Health". "This theme was chosen to create awareness of the important role measurement plays in health, and thus in the wellbeing of every one of us," worldmetrologyday.org said.

Metrology, also called the science of measurement, plays a crucial role in scientific discovery and innovation, international trade and industrial manufacturing, in enhancing the quality of life and in guarding the global environment.

World Metrology Day is organised and celebrated jointly by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and the International Organisation of Legal Metrology (OIML) with the participation of the national organisations responsible for metrology.

