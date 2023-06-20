The World Day of Music is an international celebration dedicated to the universal language of music. It is observed every year on June 21. While there isn't a specific officially recognized World Day of Music, various countries and organizations have designated different dates throughout the year to honour and promote the importance of music in society. This day aims to promote the diversity of musical expressions and traditions around the globe. It serves as an opportunity to appreciate the cultural heritage of different nations and celebrates music's power to bring people together. As you celebrate World Music Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of five evergreen songs that captivate our minds. Twitterati Celebrate Fête de la Musique With Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers and Lovely Photos on June 21!

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen (1975)

This iconic rock anthem by Queen is a masterpiece of musical storytelling. Its blend of operatic sections, hard rock energy, and poignant lyrics have made it one of the most beloved and enduring songs in the history of popular music.

Imagine by John Lennon (1971)

A timeless anthem for peace and unity, Imagine by John Lennon continues to resonate with listeners worldwide. Its simple yet powerful lyrics and beautiful melody inspire hope and encourage listeners to envision a better world. Monsoon Songs' List: Bollywood Rain Song Videos From 'Barso Re' to 'Tumse Hi,' Are Must Play This Rainy Season 2023!.

Hotel California by Eagles (1976)

This classic rock song by the Eagles has captivated audiences with its haunting lyrics, memorable guitar solos, and intricate composition. Its enigmatic story and timeless sound have made it a staple of rock music and a favourite among generations.

Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana (1991)

Considered a defining song of the grunge movement, Smells Like Teen Spirit catapulted Nirvana to mainstream success and became an anthem for disaffected youth. Its raw energy, infectious hooks, and Kurt Cobain's distinctive vocals have made it an enduring rock anthem.

Hey Jude by The Beatles (1968)

Written by Paul McCartney and performed by The Beatles, Hey Jude is a masterpiece of songwriting and an enduring symbol of love and support. With its sing-along chorus, heartfelt lyrics, and soaring melodies, it has become one of the band's most beloved and recognizable songs.

These songs continue to captivate listeners across generations, showcasing the power of music to transcend time and touch the hearts and minds of people worldwide.

Wishing everyone a Happy World Music Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).