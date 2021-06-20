There’s nothing like hearing your favourite song on the radio ( You know the thingamajig of the ’90s) or whatever tech you're into these days to put you in great spirits and get you waltzing around the house or down the street in jubilation. Music is like a time machine that takes you back to a moment in time and envelops you in memory of the wonderful time of the past. In a world divided by religion, culture and ideals, Music is a universal equaliser. It’s one thing that binds us all together with our love for beautiful melody.

When Is World Music Day Celebrated?

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique as it's called in French, is observed on June 21. On this day, thousands of cities all over the world celebrate amateur and professionals musicians across the globe.

History and Significance Of This Day

World Music Day was first celebrated in the year 1982 in France. The idea was conceptualised by Jack Lang - Culture. The then French Minister of Art and Culture - and Maurice Fleuret - French composer, music journalist, radio producer, arts administrator. The two envisaged a day where free, live music would be played and celebrated in street corners, parks, rooftops and every crevice of the country would be filled with beautiful melodies. This day encourages budding music artists to perform and celebrate their arts without inhibitions.

Music is not just easy on the ears but it's a proven cure for the blues. Studies have shown that music is great for mental well-being as it uplifts your mood and helps alleviate stress. So if you fancy some dopamine coursing through your brain, why not celebrate World Music Day by listening to your favourite tunes and dancing your blues away.

American musician Ray Charles once said - “Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond.” World Music Day also coincides with International Yoga Day. Why not get some tranquillity in your life by combining them and doubling down on the power of music.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).