World No Tobacco Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 31. This annual celebration has been focused on helping people to quit tobacco consumption and smoking since its inception in 1988. Supported and promoted by the World Health Organisation, World No Tobacco Day offers various people and organizations a chance to advocate for people to quit tobacco and highlight how it can help the world be better. To aid this cause, many people also share Happy World No Tobacco Day 2023 wishes and messages, World No Tobacco Day 2023 greetings, World No Tobacco Day images and wallpapers, Happy World No Tobacco Day WhatsApp status, World No Tobacco Day 2023 quotes and sayings and Happy World No Tobacco Day 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends online.

The celebration of World No Tobacco Day is focused on a dedicated theme every year that helps people to have streamlined communication and also focuses on building a loving and safe space for people who have been addicted to tobacco to find the resources they need to quit tobacco and smoking. While many urge people to quit cigarettes and other forms of tobacco, the challenges that those who are addicted to tobacco face are often disregarded by many. World No-Tobacco Day aims to help people to take this challenging path without having to face the stigma and shame that many have been subjected to. Tobacco Free Youth Campaign: Health Ministry To Launch Pan-India Campaign on May 31 To Prevent Initiation of Tobacco Use Among Youngsters.

Quotes and Slogans to Raise Awareness on World No Tobacco Day 2023

“You are not living if you are smoking….. you are taking small steps towards a disastrous life….. Say no to smoking and tobacco to live a healthier and happier life.”

“Life is too precious to smoke tobacco and therefore, we must save ourselves from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day to everyone.”

“Let us make sure that tobacco is not able to take any more lives by making this world free from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day.”

“What we need to burn on daily basis are calories and not tobacco. Stay healthy and happy with no tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day to all.”

"The best way to stop smoking is to just stop – no ifs, ands or buts."

Wishes To Send and Raise Awareness on World No Tobacco Day

Spread the word against tobacco and raise awareness. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day!

It may be difficult to quit smoking at first but it is not impossible. Have a healthy and positive World No Tobacco Day!

People are losing their family members and loved ones because of this tobacco addiction. Have a positive and healthy World Tobacco Day!

Dear smokers, you are not only ruining your health but also spoiling the lives of your most beloved people. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

Tobacco kills. If you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life.

We hope that World No-Tobacco Day 2023 celebrations help you to help those in your life who need the kind nudge to quit tobacco and build a healthier life for not just themselves but also those around them. Happy World No-Tobacco Day 2023!

