Every year, World Nutella Day is celebrated around the world on February 5. The day celebrates Nutella, a popular hazelnut chocolate spread that is loved by people worldwide. Nutella, created by the Italian company Ferrero, has gained widespread popularity worldwide and has become a beloved choco spread that can be used in various ways, such as on toast, in pastries, or as an ingredient in recipes. In this article, let’s learn more about World Nutella Day 2024 date, its history and the significance of this day. From Pancakes to Mousse, Try Out These Delicious Treats Using Nutella To Appreciate the Chocolaty Flavour (Watch Recipe Videos).

World Nutella Day 2024

World Nutella Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, February 5.

World Nutella Day History

World Nutella Day was created by Sara Rosso, an American blogger, and it has been celebrated annually on February 5 since 2007. As per records, Nutella was first introduced in Italy in 1964. On February 5 every year, Nutella lovers from around the world celebrate the popular spread and post pictures and recipes that can be made from it. White Chocolate Nutella Photo Has Everyone Craving For it; Here's How You Can Make Your Own At Home Easily (Watch Recipe Video).

World Nutella Day Significance

World Nutella Day is a fun and delicious day for Nutella lovers around the world to come together and celebrate their love for this sweet and creamy hazelnut spread. If you're a fan of Nutella, this day is a perfect opportunity to indulge in your favourite Nutella treats or try out new recipes featuring this spread. On this day, people indulge in Nutella treats like enjoying a classic Nutella sandwich on toast for breakfast, spreading Nutella on pancakes, waffles or dipping fruits like strawberries or banana slices, in Nutella for a delicious snack.

