World Poetry Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of the Day That Supports Poets and Poetry Around the World

World Poetry Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If there is one thing that always heals the soul and turns apathy into art, it has to be poetry. It captures the worst of feelings in the best possible way and brings out the beautiful lesson that even in our worst times, we are not alone. Celebrating poetry, therefore, becomes essential to remind oneself of the power of linguistic expression. This is the reason that March 21 is celebrated as World Poetry Day across the globe. This day holds immense significance to linguists, poetry-lovers and others across the globe and is celebrated by revisiting our favourite poems, Shayaris and haikus.

When Is World Poetry Day Celebrated?

World Poetry Day celebration was declared by UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to celebrate linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to increase the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. It is observed on March 21 every year.

Significance of World Poetry Day

World Poetry Day marks the celebration of one of the most loved forms of expression cherished and adored by humans, poetry. Whether it's the subtle and concise Haikus, the classic literary works, the hard-hitting slam poetry or Urdu & Hindi Shayaris that woo us time and again, there are various forms in which this art form has enriched us. Our everyday life is made just a tad bit easier by the genius work of supremely talented poets across the world. And this day is an ode to all of them. It also stands a reminder to go back to reading these beautiful artforms, and if you are gifted, then writing them too.

How Is World Poetry Day Celebrated?

The celebration of World Poetry day differs from person to person. Lovers of poetry often take this day to revisit their favourite works, hold conferences and discussions to debate over the different interpretations of these magic words. Meanwhile, poets across the globe often try to celebrate by reminiscing over their past work or even writing a new piece as an ode to their role models and inspirations.

Poetry is an integral form of expression that is almost always taken for granted. And World Poetry Day serves the purpose of celebrating these gems through time. We hope that this World Poetry Day, you find your love for this subtle, underappreciated but overtly loved form of art. Happy World Poetry Day!