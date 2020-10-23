Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. The disease has existed for over a thousand years but it was first discovered by Michael Underwood, an English physician, in 1789. The poliovirus was first identified by Austrian immunologist Karl Landsteiner in 1908. The US and Europe witnessed major outbreaks of polio in the 19th century. Polio became one of the most lethal diseases among children during the 20th century. HD images and wallpapers are embedded further below to share on World Polio Day 2020.

World Polio Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know the History and Events Related to the Day That Highlights the Need for a Polio-Free World. World Polio Day is observed to mark the birth of Jonas Salk, the inventor of the polio vaccine. As per records, Salk developed the first polio vaccine in the 1950s. He was hailed as a 'miracle worker' for inventing the vaccine. To maximise the global distribution of the Polio vaccine, Salk decided not to patent the vaccine and refused to gain any profit from it. Many countries, including the United States of America, Canada, Sweden and Germany, started the polio vaccination taking a cue of Jonas Salk's vaccine. His vaccine helped the US to completely eliminate the domestic transmission of poliovirus. Albert Sabin developed the oral vaccine soon after Jonas Salk's vaccine for polio, Sabin's oral vaccine has now become the world standard.

Here A re HD I mages and W allpapers to S hare on World Polio Day 2020

Photo Credits: File Image Message Reads: World Polio Day 2020 Photo Credits: File Image Message Reads: World Polio Day 2020 Photo Credits: File Image Message Reads: World Polio Day Photo Credits: File Image Message Reads: World Polio Day Photo Credits: File Image Message Reads: World Polio Day Poliovirus, the virus that causes poliomyelitis, commonly spreads from person to person through contaminated faecal matter entering the mouth. It can also be transmitted through infected saliva, and by food and water carrying human faeces. An infected person may spread the virus for about six weeks even if the symptoms are not present. Poliovirus can be diagnosed by faeces or by detecting antibodies in the blood. About 70 percent of those diagnosed show no symptoms of the disease, whereas, 25 percent may face mild symptoms like sore throat and slight fever. The remaining 5 percent exhibit symptoms like stiffness in the neck, pain in arms and legs, and headache. Notably, polio occurs naturally only in humans. The disease is preventable, but once a person has contracted it, there is no specific treatment.

