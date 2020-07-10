New Delhi, July 10: The World Population Day is observed globally on July 11 every year. The World Population Day is observed to draw attention to the urgency and importance of population-related issues such as family planning, gender equality and poverty. On this World Population Day, we compile a list of five most populated and five least populated countries of the world. The five countries with the largest population in the world today are China, India, United States, Indonesia and Pakistan. World Population Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Annual Event That Seeks to Raise Awareness of Global Population Issues.

China has the world's largest population in the world. Till July 9, China's population was 1,439,449,472, according to Worldometer. The second most populated country is India where 1,380,270,828 live. The third position is occupied by the United States of America with 331,044,624 residents. The current population of Indonesia is 273,579,330 and the Southeast Asian country is the 4th most populated country in the world. With a population of 220,955,441, Pakistan is ranked fifth in the list.

The list of world's five least populated countries includes Vatican City, Tokelau, Niue, Falkland Islands and Montserrat. Vatican City has 801 occupants. It’s also the smallest country in terms of total square miles. With 1,357 residents, Tokelau is the second least populated country in the world. The current population of Niue is 1,626 and the island country is on the third spot in the list. The Falkland Islands is ranked fourth with a population of 3,481. The fifth least populated country is Montserrat which houses 4,992 people.

The World Population Day 2020 is dedicated to safeguarding the health and rights of women and girls across the globe especially at the time when the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

