World Press Freedom Day 2020 Images: Press Freedom Photos, HD Wallpapers & GIF Images to Send to Your Journalist Friends, Media Colleagues And Others on This Day

The World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 every year and this year the day falls on a Sunday. The event is aimed at preserving the sanctity of journalism and upholding the principle of a free press in a democracy. Press Freedom is the hallmark of a thriving democracy and it is the job of a free and independent media to keep the public informed without taking sides.

In addition to this, the press should also have the freedom to hold governments, the private sector and the powerful to account for their wrongdoings. The World Press Freedom is one of the calendar events planned, organised and promoted by the United Nations. Global Press Freedom Index 2020: India Drops 2 Places to Rank 142nd Out of 180 Countries.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, but the event is observed on May 3 every year. This date also marks the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a landmark document which set the stage for the development of the African media.

Press Freedom Day is therefore celebrated to create awareness and remind governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom. It is also a day to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the pursuit of a story. As Thomas Jefferson said, “The only security of all is in a free press.” so May 3, World Press Freedom Day is a day of support for media which are targets for the restraint, or abolition, of press freedom.