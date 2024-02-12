World Pulses Day is an international observance that is celebrated on February 10 every year. The day is dedicated to recognizing the importance of pulses like dry beans, lentils, dry peas, chickpeas, and lupins as a global food. The International Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of pulses worldwide in global nutrition, sustainable agriculture, and food security. Pulses are a group of crops that are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They are packed with nutrients and have a high protein content, making them an ideal source of protein, particularly in regions where meat and dairy are not physically or economically accessible. National Productivity Day 2024 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Promotes India's Productivity Culture.

World Pulses Day 2024 Date and Theme

Every year World Pulses Day is observed on February 10. This year, it falls on Saturday. And like every year, a dedicated theme is also assigned to the observance. World Pulses Day 2024 theme is 'Pulses: Nourishing soil and people,'as per the official website of FAO.

World Pulses Day History

World Pulses Day 2024 has been designated on February 10 each year since 2019 by the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 20, 2018. The date aims to bring attention to activities and information connected to the pulse sector worldwide. Recognizing the value of the pulses, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution (A/RES/68/231) proclaiming 2016 as the International Year of Pulses (IYP) on December 20, 2013. The celebration of the year, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), increased public awareness of the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Pulses Day Significance

World Pulses Day aims to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of pulses and their role in promoting sustainable food production. For farmers, pulses are an important crop because they can both sell them and consume them, which helps farmers maintain household food security and creates economic stability. On this day, several events are organised like conferences, workshops and cooking demonstrations that promote the consumption of pulses, supporting sustainable farming practices, and emphasizing the role of pulses in addressing nutritional challenges.

