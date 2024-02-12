Every year, World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13 to celebrate radio as a powerful medium of communication. The International Day aims to promote access to information, freedom of expression, and cultural diversity through radio broadcasting. This day was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2011, and it has been observed each year since. Each year, World Radio Day has a specific theme to focus on a particular aspect of radio's potential. This year, the World Radio Day 2024 theme is ‘Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating’. As World Radio Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Radio Day 2024 Date and Theme

World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13. World Radio Day 2024 theme is ‘Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating’.

World Radio Day History

World Radio Day was decided by UNESCO on November 3, 2011, during its 36th conference. As per historical records, the day was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012 as a UN International Day. Since then, February 13 became World Radio Day (WRD). The date February 13 is also the anniversary of the day that the United Nations established the United Nations Radio in 1946. The UNESCO adopted the resolution contained in file 36 C/63, following which World Radio Day was thus unanimously proclaimed by all Member States of UNESCO in November 2011.

World Radio Day Significance

World Radio Day recognises the unique role that radio plays in reaching diverse communities around the world and its ability to convey information. The International Day serves as a reminder of the power of radio to connect people, share information, and promote understanding across cultures. It recognises the role of radio as a medium that continues to play a crucial role in shaping public opinion. On this day, Organisations, broadcasters, and communities around the world organise various events, including radio shows, panel discussions, and outreach activities, to celebrate the day and raise awareness about the importance of radio in people's lives.

