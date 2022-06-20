World Refugee Day is the annual observance which helps people understand the importance of opening our doors to refugees, having a humanitarian relocation program in place and how much refugees can contribute to not only their own betterment but also the betterment of the country. World Refugee Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 20. This annual celebration was initiated by the United Nations and aims to honour refugees and shower them with the love and respect that they deserve. As we prepare to celebrate World Refugee Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, World Refugee Day 2022 theme and how to celebrate World Refugee Day. Powerful Quotes and Sayings With Images to Raise Awareness on Refugee Crisis Around the World.

When Is World Refugee Day 2022?

World Refugee Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 20. The United Nations initiated this annual observance in 2001. June 20 was chosen to be the date of this celebration as it marked the 50-year commemoration of the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees. This convention was a landmark international treaty for providing security and rights to refugees in the wake of the end of World War II.

World Refugee Day 2022 Theme & Significance

Every year, the celebration of World Refugee Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps have a uniform topic of conversation around the need for a reliable and helpful refugee policy in countries that are able. World Refugee Day 2022 theme is New Ipsos survey shows greater compassion for forcibly displaced as the war in Ukraine wears on.

The celebration of World Refugee Day is more important than ever this year. Not only due to the continued war on Ukraine which has displaced millions of refugees who called Ukraine their home but also because of the impact that this war has on the already displaced refugee population. From Afghanistan, which faced a forced takeover leading to the desperate fleeing of millions to several war-struck countries in the Middle East, millions of refugees are in desperate need of help. And World Refugee Day 2022 is surely going to help us have the difficult conversations on how we can ensure that all the refugees have equal access to the basic needs of life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Refugee Day 2022!

