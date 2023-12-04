Every year, World Soil Day (WSD) is held on December 5 with an aim to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil. The annual observance advocates for the sustainable management of soil resources around the world. An international day to celebrate soil was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002. The survival of our planet depends on the link between soil and water, and over 95% of our food originates from these two fundamental resources. Soil water, vital for nutrient absorption by plants, binds the ecosystems together, and this symbiotic relationship is the foundation of our agricultural systems. As World Soil Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Soil Day 2023 date, history and significance of the international observance. World Wildlife Conservation Day 2023 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness About Protecting and Conserving Wildlife and Their Habitat.

World Soil Day 2023 Date

World Soil Day (WSD) will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 5.

World Soil Day History

The establishment of World Soil Day was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002. Under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, FAO supported the formal establishment of WSD as a global awareness platform. As per historical records, the FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013 and requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. In December 2013, the UN General Assembly designated December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.

World Soil Day Significance

World Soil Day 2023 (WSD) serves as an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance and relationship between soil and water in achieving sustainable systems. Soil and water provide the foundation for food production and human well-being. The day highlights the need to take proactive measures to safeguard these resources for future generations. WSD is a unique global platform that not only celebrates soils but also empowers and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health.

