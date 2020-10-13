Every year on October 15 World Students' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. The day is observed across the country and is known as Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas in Hindi. It is noteworthy that this day is celebrated on the birthday of former President & missile man Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as in the year 2010 when the United Nations shared on Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's 79th birthday will celebrate as 'World Student's Day'. Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and died on July 27, 2015, during an event in Shillong, Assam, his life as a student was quite challenging and he faced many difficulties in his life. Apart from this, in his childhood, he used to sell newspapers going door-to-door to maintain his family and himself. But due to his strong will power, he was able to overcome all the obstacles in his life and overcome every challenge in his life. The story of his life will serve to inspire many generations coming to India along with him.

World Students' Day 2020 Theme

The 2020 theme for World Students' Day is 'Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace,' and it intends to highlight the integrated nature of education, its humanistic aims, as well as its centrality to our collective development ambitions.

World Students' Day 2020 Significance

Students are the future of the country and it is important that they are both celebrated and appreciated. The idea is to bring awareness and send a social message to people. People celebrate Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and his life. By celebrating World Students Day we learn important lessons about life. The day aims to valuing the students and realising their importance in society.

This day becomes even more important for a student because the life of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam teaches us that, no matter how many challenges there are in life, with proper education, we can overcome all obstacles while achieving the greatest goals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).