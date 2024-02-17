World Thinking Day, formerly known as Thinking Day, is celebrated annually on February 22 by all Girl Guides and Girl Scouts around the globe. It is a day for members of these organizations to think about global issues, promote friendship and understanding, and take action to make the world a better place. The date February 22 was chosen as the day to celebrate World Thinking Day as it is the birthday of Scouting and Guiding founder Lord Robert Baden-Powell and of Lady Olave Baden-Powell, his wife and World Chief Guide. Every year, World Thinking Day has a theme chosen by WAGGGS, which focuses on a particular global issue or aspect of the Girl Guide and Girl Scout values. This year, World Thinking Day 2024 theme is ‘Our World, Our Thriving Future: The environment and Global Poverty’. As World Thinking Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. International Mother Language Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness of Linguistic and Cultural Diversity and Promotes Multilingualism.

World Thinking Day 2024 Date

World Thinking Day 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, February 22.

World Thinking Day 2024 Theme

World Thinking Day 2024 theme is ‘Our World, Our Thriving Future: The environment and Global Poverty’.

World Thinking Day History

In 1926, at the Fourth Girl Scout International Conference, held at Girl Scouts of the United States’s Camp Edith Macy, the conference delegates highlighted the need for a special international day when Girl Guides and Girl Scouts would think about the worldwide spread of Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting. The delegates then decided that February 22 would be celebrated as World Thinking Day, the birthday of both Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, and Lady Olave Baden-Powell, his wife and the World Chief Guide.

World Thinking Day Significance

World Thinking Day provides an opportunity for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to connect across borders, cultures, and languages, reinforcing the principles of friendship, diversity, and global citizenship. Girl Guides and Girl Scouts use this day as an opportunity to study and appreciate other countries and cultures and equally increase awareness and sensitivity to global concerns. On this day, donations are collected for the Thinking Day Fund, which supports projects to help Girl Guides and Scouts around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2024 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).