In December 2004, the world witnessed its most devastating tsunami in around 100 years that took place in the Indian Ocean and affected 14 countries, including Sri Lanka, India, Indonesia and Thailand, and resulted in approximately 2,27,000 fatalities. World Tsunami Awareness Day was designated a few years after that by the United Nations General Assembly to raise tsunami awareness, find innovative approaches for the reduction of the risk and keep a track of tsunami disasters worldwide. Tsunami is a Japanese term that translates to 'harbour wave’, which also reflects Japan’s tsunami-prone history. They’re also called killer waves and can be as long as 100 km. This observance was initiated at the insistence of Japan to educate people about tsunamis and to ensure that communities act decisively in case of such an event. Read on to know more about World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 date, theme, history, significance and ways to observe the day. Tsunami Warning in Japan After Earthquake Magnitude 6.8 Hits Off Taiwan.

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2022 Date, Theme and History

In December 2015, the UN assigned November 5 as the date for the annual observance to reduce the vulnerability to tsunamis, especially in coastal areas. The theme or focus of the day in 2022 is on increasing access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to the people. This day recognizes that coastal communities are the most vulnerable and the natural warnings could be strong ground shaking, volcanic eruptions, or the water receding unusually far, but that international cooperation is needed to raise global awareness so appropriate action can be taken in a timely manner. Around 58 tsunamis have taken more than 2,60,000 lives in the past 100 years, with the one in 2004 being the deadliest. Tsunami Warning Issued for Indian Ocean Region After 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits East Timor Coast.

Significance and How to Observe This Day

This observance aims to raise awareness about this hazardous natural disaster to be more prepared for possible future disasters with the help of international cooperation of the governments. People also remember all the lives lost due to tsunamis on this day. To observe this day, many countries host educational seminars to raise awareness about tsunamis and inform people about the steps they can take individually in case there’s a warning nearby.

