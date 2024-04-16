World Voice Day (WVD) is an annual international event that takes place on April 16 around the globe. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of the voice and vocal health. Voice is a critical aspect of effective and healthy communication, and World Voice Day brings global awareness to the need to prevent voice problems. Voice production is studied and applied in many disciplines, such as medicine, speech-language pathology, music, physics, psychology, phonetics, art, and biology. It's a day to celebrate the power and significance of the human voice in communication, expression, and everyday life. In this article, let’s learn more about the World Voice Day 2024 date, the history, and the significance of the day. World Voice Day Quotes: Thoughts on Voice That Will Empower You to Express Your Opinion Fearlessly!.

World Voice Day 2024 Date

World Voice Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, April 16.

World Voice Day 2024 History

The celebration of World Voice Day started in Brazil in 1999 as the Brazilian National Voice Day. According to historical records, it was the result of a mixed-initiative of physicians, speech-language pathologists, and singing teachers that belonged to the former association ‘Sociedade Brasileira de Laringologia e Voz- SBLV’ under the presidency of Dr Nedio Steffen. This Brazilian initiative was followed by other countries, such as Argentina and Portugal, and the Brazilian National Voice Day became the International Voice Day. In the United States, the American Academy of Otolaryngology—Head and Neck Surgery officially recognised this celebration in 2002, and in that year, the event obtained the name ‘World Voice Day’. World Voice Day Images With Quotes: Powerful Sayings That Highlight The Importance of Voice.

World Voice Day 2024 Significance

World Voice Day was established to increase public awareness of the importance of the voice and alertness to voice problems. World Voice Day is a perfect day to highlight the importance of the voice in the daily lives of all people. The main aim of World Voice Day is to encourage people of the world to take care of their voice and promote awareness, appreciation, and care for the voice, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the benefits of a healthy and expressive voice.

This World Voice Day 2024, let's honour the power of our voices and commit to nurturing vocal health for effective communication and expression in all aspects of life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).