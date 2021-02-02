World Wetlands Day's global event is celebrated worldwide every year. On this day, environmentalists worldwide gather and pledge their support to protect wetlands on the planet. For beginners, wetlands are 'land consisting of marshes or swamps, and saturated land'. They support the ecosystem in the water bodies they are present and the people and the environment as a whole. If you are searching for more details about World Wetlands Day 2021 – its date, observance, theme, history, and significance, then you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we bring all you need to know about this global environmental day. World Wetlands Day 2021: Sundarbans, Danube Delta, Kakadu National Park & Other Famous Wetlands Around the World.

What is the date and history of World Wetlands Day 2021?

The occasion of World Wetlands Day 2021 will be observed on February 2, like every year. The observance of World Wetlands Day dates back to 1971. On this day, the Convention on Wetlands was adopted in Ramsar, Iran, besides the Caspian Sea. However, the official celebrations of World Wetlands Day didn't begin till 1997.

What is the theme of World Wetlands Day 2021?

Every year, the event of World Wetlands Day is observed with a specific theme. This time, the official theme of World Wetlands Day 2021 is "Wetlands and Water". Here's a look at the previous years' themes of World Wetlands Day.

2021: Wetlands and Water

2020: Wetlands and Biodiversity

2019: Wetlands and Climate Change

2018: Wetlands for a Sustainable Urban Future

2017: Wetlands for Disaster Risk Reduction

2016: Wetlands for our Future: Sustainable Livelihoods

What is the significance of World Wetlands Day?

People who do not know what wetlands are, they are portions of a landmass that are filled or flooded with water seasonally or round the year. There are different types of wetlands, such as marshes, lakes, rivers, swamps, mangroves, lagoons, coral reefs, saltpans, etc.

The observance of World Wetlands Day promotes the idea to value the wetlands. There are workshops, seminars, nature walks, youth's photo contests, community clean-up days, etc. that mark the day's celebrations.

World Wetlands Day is observed to focus on the quantity and quality of freshwater the wetlands contribute to our planet. It educates people about wetlands are crucial for the well-being of our planet. Of late, we are facing tough challenges and crisis when it comes to freshwater. Hence, preserving the wetlands have become all the more critical.

We wish you all a very 'Happy World Wetlands Day 2021'. We hope you contribute your bit in the social cause of promoting and preserving the wetlands in our ecosystem.

