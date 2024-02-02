Every year, World Wetlands Day is celebrated around the globe on February 2. The environmentally related celebration dates back to 1971 when several environmentalists gathered to reaffirm protection and love for wetlands. The international day commemorates the signing of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which took place on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran. The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty aimed at promoting the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands globally. Wetlands are ecosystems in which water is the primary factor controlling the environment and the associated plant and animal life. World Can Learn a Lot from India About Saving Wetlands: Ramsar Convention Chief.

Every year, World Wetlands Day is celebrated with a unique theme that helps in raising public awareness about the value of wetlands. On this day, countries organize events like lectures, seminars, nature walks, art contests, and community clean-up days to highlight the importance of wetlands. As World Wetlands Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Wetlands Day 2024 date and the significance of this global event. Five More Indian Wetlands Added to Ramsar List.

World Wetlands Day 2024 Date

World Wetlands Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, February 2.

World Wetlands Day Significance

World Wetlands Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of wetlands for biodiversity, the well-being of communities, and overall environmental sustainability. Wetlands, including areas like marshes, swamps, and mangroves, play a crucial role in supporting diverse ecosystems. As per record, wetlands cover only around 6% of the Earth’s land surface and 40% cent of all plant and animal species live or breed in these wetlands.

The day serves as a reminder to protect and preserve wetlands, maintain the ecological balance and contribute to the overall health of the planet. It encourages individuals, communities, and organizations to engage in activities that promote the sustainable use and conservation of wetland ecosystems.

