Every year, World Wildlife Conservation Day is observed on December 4 to raise awareness about protecting and conserving wildlife and their habitat. The annual observance is an important step towards educating people about the decreasing number of wildlife species across the globe. Wildlife plays an important role in maintaining the ecological balance. In short, the practice of conserving wildlife species along with their natural habitats is called Wildlife conservation. As World Wildlife Conservation Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global observance. World Wildlife Day Quotes and HD Images: Send 'Save Wildlife' Messages, Wallpapers to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Flora and Fauna.

World Wildlife Conservation Day 2023 Date

World Wildlife Conservation Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, December 4.

World Wildlife Conservation Day 2023 Theme

There is no specific theme attributed to World Wildlife Conservation Day 2023. However, the World Wildlife Day 2023 theme is "Partnerships for wildlife conservation", honouring the people who are making a difference, according to the United Nations. World Wildlife Day 2023 was observed on March 3.

World Wildlife Conservation Day History

World Wildlife Conservation Day was established after the efforts of the then US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton on November 8, 2012, at ‘The Wildlife Trafficking and Conservation’ event. Clinton said, “Wildlife cannot be manufactured, and once it’s gone, it cannot be replenished. Those who profit from it illegally are not just undermining our borders and our economies; they are truly stealing from the next generation”. The US State Department and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) are the main organizations behind the establishment of this day.

World Wildlife Conservation Day Significance

World Wildlife Conservation Day serves as an excellent opportunity for organisations, conservationists, wildlife enthusiasts, and governments to come together to promote initiatives, spread awareness through educational programs, and encourage actions that support wildlife conservation. The international observance aims to address the threats faced by the various wildlife species due to habitat destruction, climate change, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, and human activities that endanger their existence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).