Every year, World Wildlife Day is observed annually on March 3 to highlight the importance of preserving our planet's biodiversity and protecting endangered species. The international event serves as a global reminder to value wildlife and highlights the need to conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. World Wildlife Day also raises awareness about the various threats facing wildlife, including habitat loss, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, climate change, and human-wildlife conflicts. Humans rely on wildlife and biodiversity-based resources to meet their needs – right from food, fuel, medicines, housing, to clothing. World Wildlife Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Hails Those Supporting Wildlife Conservation Efforts.

Every year, World World Wildlife Day 2024 focuses on a unique theme. This year, the theme focuses on digital innovation and emphasises how digital conservation technologies and services can drive wildlife conservation, sustainable and legal wildlife trade, and human-wildlife coexistence. As World Wildlife Day 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event.

World Wildlife Day 2024 Date

World Wildlife Day 2024 will be observed on Sunday, March 3.

World Wildlife Day 2024 Theme

The World Wildlife Day 2024 theme is ‘Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation’.

World Wildlife Day History

At the 68th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 20, 2013, March 3 was declared United Nations World Wildlife Day (WWD). This day holds significance as on the same day in 1973, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed. The UNGA Resolution designated the CITES Secretariat as the facilitator for the global observance of this special day for wildlife on the UN calendar. UN World Wildlife Day has now become the global annual event dedicated to wildlife.

In its resolution, the UNGA reaffirmed the intrinsic value of wildlife and its various contributions, including ecological, genetic, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational and aesthetic, to sustainable development and human well-being.

World Wildlife Day Significance

World Wildlife Day aims to inspire people to appreciate the rich diversity of life on Earth and to make efforts for its conservation. The day provides a platform for governments, organisations, and individuals worldwide to come together and take concrete actions towards safeguarding wildlife and their habitats. World Wildlife Day underscores the importance of collective action in preserving our planet's natural heritage for future generations through education, advocacy, and community engagement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).